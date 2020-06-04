Maryland regulators hold virtual evidentiary hearing on offshore wind project

Skipjack Offshore Energy LLC’s offshore wind project goes before Maryland regulators today during a virtual ‘evidentiary hearing.’

The Maryland Public Service Commission will examine the project’s compliance with conditions that were approved in 2017.

Critics say the proposed tall turbines would disturb beach and ocean views and could cause other problems.

The hearing can be viewed on the Maryland PSC YouTube channel starting at ten a.m.

The case may continue into another hearing Friday if it’s not completed today.