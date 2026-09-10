Maryland Releases 2026-2027 Vaccine Guidelines for Children and Adults

The Maryland Department of Health has released statewide vaccine schedules and recommendations for children and adults for the 2026-2027 respiratory virus season. The recommendations include vaccines for COVID-19, flu and RSV, along with other routine immunizations such as measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) and hepatitis B. The recommendations were developed using guidance from medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Under Maryland’s Vax Act, insurers are required to cover routine state-recommended immunizations with no out-of-pocket costs. Pharmacists may also administer recommended vaccines to anyone age three and older without a prescription. State health officials emphasize that the recommendations do not create any new vaccine mandates, and Maryland’s existing school-entry vaccination requirements remain unchanged. Uninsured or underinsured Maryland residents can receive recommended vaccines at no cost through the Maryland Vaccines for Children Program and Maryland Vaccine Program. For more information, visit health.maryland.gov/vaccines.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Health:

The Maryland Department of Health today released statewide 2026-2027 vaccine schedules and recommendations for Maryland’s children and adults in advance of the respiratory virus season. The recommendations align with the latest evidence and guidance by leading medical associations.

The Vax Act, signed into law this spring, represents the latest action in the Moore-Miller administration’s ongoing commitment to safeguard vaccine access and prevent outbreaks of preventable diseases. The Department previously issued standing orders and educational materials in reaction to vaccine policy changes at the federal level. The Vax Act goes further, empowering the Maryland Health Secretary to set official state recommendations for immunizations, screening and preventive services based on science and clinical guidance.

By using its new authority, Maryland is doing everything it can to help essential vaccines remain free, accessible, and convenient, by:

enabling healthcare professionals to practice with clarity and alignment with the standards of their field;

requiring insurers to cover all routine state-recommended immunizations with zero out-of-pocket costs; and

allowing pharmacists to administer recommended vaccines to anyone age three and older without a prescription.

“We recognize Marylanders are facing back-to-school germs and the upcoming respiratory virus season, all while navigating shifting vaccine guidance from the federal government,” said Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “Through the Vax Act and our Maryland recommendations, we are reaffirming our commitment to high-quality, accessible care rooted in science and giving families peace of mind that essential vaccinations are safe and will remain affordable and available right in their communities.”

Vaccine guidelines under the Vax Act are anchored to recommendations from leading, independent expert medical organizations—including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). The Department’s recommendations are intended to be a public education tool, easily accessed and understood by the public. They are available online and as printable PDFs.

The recommendations include vaccines against COVID-19, flu and RSV, seasonal respiratory viruses that can cause severe disease leading to hospitalization or death. Maryland health officials also continue to stress the importance of other routine immunizations, including the combined measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and the hepatitis B vaccine, beginning with the birth dose. The recommendations do not create any new mandates, and requirements for school entry in Maryland remain unchanged.

“At the Maryland Department of Health, our goal is to provide clear, clinically-backed information that allows both providers and residents to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families,” said Public Health Services Deputy Secretary Dr. Meg Sullivan. “Vaccines remain essential to protecting ourselves, our families and our communities against preventable illnesses. MDH encourages people to speak with their healthcare providers about what is right for them.”

Maryland maintains high vaccination rates across the state. More than 96% of kindergarten students in Maryland are consistently reported as vaccinated.

Uninsured or underinsured Marylanders can access recommended vaccines at no cost through the Maryland Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program and the Maryland Vaccine Program.

For more information, visit health.maryland.gov/vaccines.