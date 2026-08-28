Maryland Republicans Get 2nd Win in 2nd Redistricting Case in Dorchester County
August 28, 2026/
A second redistricting case has been heard in Maryland – this one in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County – and another Republican win. Judge S. James Sarbanes has stayed his order striking down the proposed amendment of the Maryland Constitution and a ballot question to allow for an appeal. An opinion earlier this week from Judge Robert Thompson in Anne Arundel County has already been appealed.
The Maryland Supreme Court will ultimately decide the matter.