Maryland Restaurants, Non-Essential Businesses Push Back Against Continuing Restrictions

Some Maryland businesses that were deemed non-essential during the pandemic say they’ve waited long enough.

Several of them gathered with Eastern Shore lawmakers in Grasonville Monday to call for a wide reopening of establishments to allow for indoor dining at restaurants, and to put people back to work at fitness centers and attractions on the Ocean City boardwalk.

Governor Larry Hogan left them out of a revised, phased-in reopening stage he announced last week.

Restaurants and businesses say they have implemented and are ready to implement social distance and cleanliness practices that are needed to keep their customers and their employees safe.

Currently Maryland is in stage two of its reopening.