Maryland State Fire Marshal     Supporting Statewide Community Risk Reduction Weekend       

This weekend, Maryland Fire Marshals, Fire Inspectors and Administrative members of the department in partnership with local Fire/EMS Departments will be knocking on doors to help support Statewide Maryland Community Risk Reduction Weekend, May 20th-21st. Over 40 people from across the state have lost their lives to fire, and the goal of fire officials in the state is to come together to ensure that homes are fire safe and have working smoke alarms. You can contact the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal for a smoke alarm.

Additional Information from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal

Many ask how smoke alarms work, there are two styles of alarms they are: Photoelectric and Ionization.

Photoelectric smoke detectors are best at detecting large smoke particles from slow, smoldering fires. What Is an Ionization Smoke Detector? An ionization smoke detector contains a small bit of radioactive material that sits between two plates with electrical charges; the charge ionizes the air and causes a current to move between the plates.

Ionization smoke alarms are generally more responsive to flaming fires. How they work: Ionization-type smoke alarms have a small amount of radioactive material between two electrically charged plates, which ionizes the air and causes current to flow between the plates.

Either smoke alarm can be used. We ask that if your alarm in more than 10 years old you need to change out the system completely this goes for both the stand alone and the hard-wired. It is important that you keep with these maintained. If an alarm sounds, react immediately and without hesitation dial 911 for help.

Here are the top 5 MOST important items that we ask you do to keep you and your family safe in case a fire was to breakout in your residence.

Placement of Alarms: We want you to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, They should be placed outside each sleeping area and inside each bedroom. We ask that you test them monthly and if you find a problem reach out for help. Replace the alarms if they are 10 years or older. This goes both for Hard-wired as well. Close Before You Doze: At night, make sure all bedroom doors are closed, and be sure to close all doors behind you when you are escaping a fire. This will prevent the spread of smoke and fire throughout your home and give you time to be rescued if trapped by a fire. Develop an Escape Plan: Meet with your family and develop an escape plan, have two ways out of every room. Make sure door locks are openable without using a key, and that bedroom windows are operational from the inside. Have a meeting place outside the home so your family can ensure everyone got out. We ask that you practice this plan every 6 months and if you have guest that are staying over inform them as well incase a fire was to occur. Get Out and Stay Out: We want you to Get out and Stay Out Always! Once out, NEVER EVER go back inside a burning building! You will not come back out alive. Call 911: Once out, make that 911 call immediately to the fire department to get them started as soon as possible. When calling try and stay calm, account for everyone that is with you and give a good and complete address to your location. Stay on with the dispatcher they will ask you questions to help the responding fire department.

If you know someone that requires a Hard of Hearing Smoke Alarm and Bed Shaker please visit: Our Application Process | fabscom-maryland and you can request one to be installed.