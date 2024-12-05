Maryland State Highway Administration Prepares for Upcoming Winter Season

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has completed preparations for the winter season. The Department has announced its comprehensive preparations to ensure the safety of all Maryland road users during the winter season at its annual Snow Show today.

Key highlights of this year’s preparations include 386,000 tons of rock salt across 87 facilities, 1.6 million gallons of salt brine stored at 77 locations, and more than 2,300 pieces of equipment, including 23 liquid applicator spray tanks and 310 wing plows.











