Maryland State Highway Administration Prepares for Upcoming Winter Season
Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration:
“Our crews prepare equipment and supplies all year long for winter weather,” said State Highway Administrator Will Pines. “We have already seen the first snowfall of the year in Maryland, and we are ready for what will come our way across the rest of the state.”
- Robust Supplies and Equipment
- 386,000 tons of rock salt across 87 facilities
- 1.6 million gallons of salt brine stored at 77 locations
- more than 2,300 pieces of equipment, including 23 liquid applicator spray tanks and 310 wing plows
- Cutting-Edge Technology
- 78 non-invasive road sensors to monitor snow, ice thickness and temperature
- 105 mobile weather sensors transforming maintenance vehicles into data hubs
- New salt brine makers that can produce approximately 8,000 gallons per hour, quadrupling production capacity
- Environmentally Friendly Practices
- Expansion of salt brine-only routes to 400 lane miles, reducing overall salt usage
- Deployment of hybrid rubber plow blades with ceramic inserts for more efficient snow removal
In the fall, shops compete in a “Snow Roadeo” to hone their skills and improve their safety procedures as they prepare for the challenges of the winter weather.
Residents can stay informed about winter road conditions through the Statewide Transportation Operations Response Map (STORM), which provides real-time updates on snow response activities and roadway conditions.
For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal