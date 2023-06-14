Maryland State Highway Administration to Begin Milling and Paving Project Requiring Closures of Route 90

Route 90 in Worcester County will be completely closed in both directions in the overnight hours beginning Sunday June 18th due to a milling and patching project. Starting the 18th, crews will be working along Route 90 (Ocean City Expressway) from Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) to Route 113 in Worcester County. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting. Crews will work overnights, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays. As for the closure of Route 90, the following detours will be in place:

Motorists traveling east on US 50:

• continue east on US 50 to MD 589 (Racetrack Road);

• turn left onto MD 589 and follow to MD 90; and

• turn either east or west onto MD 90.



Motorists traveling west on MD 90:

• continue west on MD 90 to MD 589;

• take right onto the ramp to MD 589 south (left at light); and

• follow MD 589 to US 50, and take US 50 west.