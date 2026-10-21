Maryland State Police Arrest Somerset County Man Following Sexual Assault Investigation

Maryland State Police have arrested a Somerset County man in connection with a reported sexual assault of a 16-year-old at a barbershop in Princess Anne earlier this month. 61-year-old Maurice Cotton Sr. is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sexual offense. Cotton was arrested at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. He is currently held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center. Police believe the victim and Cotton were acquaintances. Per policy, the victim’s identity is being withheld. Cotton is a teacher at East Salisbury Elementary School and a barber in Princess Anne. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Cotton, or who has information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact Sgt. Jonathan Pruitt at jonathan.pruitt@maryland.gov or 443-260- 3700. Calls will remain confidential. The investigation continues.