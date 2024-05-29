Maryland State Police – Berlin Barrack Conducts Traffic Enforcement and Drug Interception Initiative

A targeted traffic enforcement initiative aimed at enhancing road safety and interrupting illegal drug trafficking in the southern part of Worcester County led to the arrest of a previously convicted felon. Berlin Barrack Troopers identified Route 13 and the southern half of Route 113 as the focus of the operation. While addressing traffic violations in the area, troopers were on the lookout for criminal indicators of drug trafficking activity. During the course of this initiative, conducted in conjunction with the Pocomoke City Police Department, troopers and officers made multiple traffic stops. During this time, six drivers with suspended licenses were identified and criminal leads for current open criminal cases were

developed. The previously convicted felon who was arrested was charged with possession with intent to distribute illegal narcotics along with an associated firearms violation.