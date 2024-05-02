Maryland State Police Increasing Patrols, DUI Enforcement Efforts for Cinco de Mayo Weekend

In anticipation of an increase in impaired drivers throughout Cinco de Mayo weekend, all 23 State Police barracks, across Maryland, will ramp up enforcement efforts to combat distracted, aggressive, and impaired driving. Troopers at each barrack, as well as the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) Team will conduct statewide DUI saturation patrols and high-visibility enforcement, which are designed to help deter motorists from participating in dangerous, unlawful driving behaviors. Troopers from the Maryland State Police in the Eastern Region including Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will be conducting high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 13, 50, 301, Maryland Route 413, and throughout their respective counties.

Additional Information from Maryland State Police:

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, on average, 169 lives are lost as a result of impaired driving and over 2,900 are injured. Over the past five years in Maryland, nearly 800 people have lost their lives in a crash involving an impaired driver. There are many ways to prevent these tragedies including rideshare services, taxis, designating a sober driver or public transportation.

Plan ahead and get home safely this Cinco de Mayo weekend, Maryland.

