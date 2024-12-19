Maryland State Police Increasing Patrols Through the New Year

Maryland State Police will be increasing highway safety patrols over the next two weeks as millions of Marylanders hit the roads for holiday travel. State Troopers from all 23 barracks will conduct saturation patrols and checkpoints focused on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving. According to the MVA’s Highway Safety Office, 537 lives have been lost while traveling on Maryland roads this year, with thousands more injured. The most common causes of these crashes are reported as impairment, distraction, speed and aggressive driving and were preventable.