Maryland State Police Investigating a Fatal Shooting in Dorchester County

A 5-year old child is dead after a shooting incident early Tuesday morning in Dorchester County. Maryland State Police were called to a residence in the Linkwood area on Route 50 just after 2am for a shooting and found 2 victims with suspected gunshot wounds. Police say a 5-year old girl was one victim and that a 30 year old male was flown to a local trauma center for treatment of injuries.

The investigation is continuing – and police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.