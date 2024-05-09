Maryland State Police Investigating a Five-Vehicle Crash in Dorchester County

Maryland State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Dorchester County. Shortly after 7 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of westbound U.S. Route 50 at Malkus Bridge. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford pickup was heading west on Route 50 when for unknown reasons, struck a tractor-trailer that had become disabled in the roadway, causing the Ford to enter the right travel lane, where it was subsequently struck by traffic traveling westbound. The driver of the Ford was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland for treatment. One other person was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Medical Center at Easton to be treated for injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.