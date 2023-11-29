Maryland State Police Investigating a Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Dorchester County

Two people–both age 47–are dead after a collision between the Chevrolet they were in and a tractor- trailer early this morning. The names of the individuals who died in the crash, which happened in Dorchester County, are Johnnie Wright Jr. and Michelle Wright–both of Rhodesdale, Maryland. The driver of the tractor-trailer involved was not injured in the crash. Shortly after 1 a.m., Maryland State Police Easton Barrack headed to the area of Eldorado Road and Dog Kennel Road in Rhodesdale for a report of the crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Eldorado Road when for unknown reasons, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the tractor-trailer head-on. Maryland State Police are investigating and are yet to determine the cause of the crash.