Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Earlier this Month in Caroline County

Maryland State Police need your help in finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 53-year-old Greensboro, Maryland man at around midnight on December 23rd. Robert Andrew Wilkerson was taken to Kent General Hospital in Dover where he died of his injuries. Meanwhile, State Police have identified the driver of the 2003 Toyota Camry that was headed south on Route 313 and crashed into the 2022 Chevrolet Spark that Wilkerson was driving. Police say the driver of the Toyota– 38-year-old Wilfrido Manfredo Perez of Henderson, Maryland–was making a left turn into a residence when the Chevrolet crashed into the passenger side of the Toyota. Perez, who investigators believe was the at-fault driver in the crash, was seen leaving his vehicle and walking south along Maryland Route 313. He did not return to the scene of the crash. Route 313 was shut down for 3 ½ hours following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team in conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash and on where Perez is should call the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822- 3101 or Corporal Kevin Moore at 410-819-4721.