Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Worcester County

A 21-year-old Virginia Beach man is dead and two others injured after a two-vehicle crash this morning in Worcester County. Police say the man pronounced dead at the scene was identified as Nijee Williams-Seck, the driver of a Nissan Maxima. A 17-year-old female passenger was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a local trauma center. The driver of a Freightliner box truck, a 36-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to Snow Hill Road at St. Lukes Road where the two-vehicle crash occurred. According to a preliminary investigation, the Nissan was traveling northbound on Snow Hill Road, when, for unknown reasons, crossed into the southbound lanes, where it struck the Freightliner. As of earlier this afternoon, all lanes were closed for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.