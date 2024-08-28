Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday evening in Caroline County. The driver and sole occupant of a Ford involved in the crash, identified as 30-year-old Courtney Dunn of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver—identified as 41-year-old Paulton Panton of Preston, Maryland– who was operating a Chevrolet along with a 16-year-old passenger were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury and the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. The crash occurred at the intersection of Maryland Route 16 (Harmony Road) and Grove Road. According to a preliminary investigation, the Ford was traveling south on Route 16 when for unknown reasons, the Chevrolet failed to stop at the intersection and ended up striking the Ford. Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Additional Information from Maryland State Police:

Route 16 was closed for approximately 3 hours for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police

Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once their investigation is complete, they will submit their

findings to the Caroline County State’s Attorney Office, who will decide whether charges will be

filed in this case.