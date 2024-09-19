Maryland State Police Investigating Shooting in Talbot County, Victim Hospitalized

Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Talbot County that happened on Tuesday morning. The shooting left a man hospitalized with gunshot wounds. According to Maryland State Police, 36-year-old Antonio Lamont Bolden, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and numerous misdemeanors, including reckless endangerment and firearms offenses. Troopers found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Aigner Smith, of Salisbury with gunshot wounds to his arm and face. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 6, transported Smith to Shock Trauma with assistance from the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services. He remains hospitalized. Charges are also pending in Dorchester County after Bolden was seen attempting to carjack another vehicle in Cambridge. Bolden is awaiting a court appearance at the Talbot County Detention Center.

Antonio Lamont Bolden

Additional Information from Maryland State Police:

According to a preliminary investigation, on September 17, 2024, at approximately 9:10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Ocean Gateway in Trappe, Maryland. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Troopers found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Aigner Smith, of Salisbury, Maryland, with gunshot wounds to his arm and face. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 6, transported Smith to Shock Trauma with assistance from the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services. He remains hospitalized.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Bolden and Smith, who are coworkers, arrived at the gas station in a van before the shooting. After Bolden fled the scene in the van, an alert was issued for police to be on the lookout. At about 9:30 a.m., officers from the Cambridge Police Department and deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office located the van and observed Bolden attempting to carjack another vehicle in Cambridge, Maryland.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bolden with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department. Charges are pending in Dorchester County. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region is leading the investigation. Investigators are working to determine a motive.