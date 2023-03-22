Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Worcester County

One motorist is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 113 at Groton Road in Worcester County late last night. A box truck was headed north on Route 113 when it crashed into a Kia Forte, which was traveling west on Groton Road. Authorities identified the one who died as 54-year-old Chauncey McKinley Johnson of Stockton, Maryland. The driver of the truck remained at the scene. No other injuries or fatalities were reported. Route 113 was temporarily closed as a result of the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team, along with assistance from troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, are conducting the investigation into the crash.