Maryland State Police Participating In National Drug Take Back Day

Maryland State Police are encouraging people to take part in National Drug Take Back Day in an effort to combat opioid addiction. People can drop off unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27th, at all 23 state police barracks—no questions asked. Maryland State Police are participating in this initiative, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration and allied law enforcement agencies across the country. The biannual program allows people to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, while educating the public about medication misuse. All state police barracks are equipped with secure drug collection boxes that are available 24/7. During the last event in October, the DEA collected more than 10,500 pounds of unwanted drugs at 110 collection sites in Maryland from 33 law enforcement agencies. This included nearly 1,500 pounds from Maryland State Police.