Maryland State Police partner with American Red Cross for blood drive effort

Maryland State Police are joining with other state law enforcement agencies to assist the American Red Cross in encouraging the public to donate blood during the coronavirus pandemic.

The push to donate blood is an effort by state law enforcement employees in Maryland who want to honor the memories of those Marylanders who lost their lives to COVID-19 and honor the service of all those who help fight it.

As part of this effort, the American Red Cross is partnering with Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Maryland Transit Administration Police and Maryland Capitol Police to launch the #SleevesUpMD Blood Drive.

The #SleevesUpMD campaign seeks to raise 150 pledges for blood donations. Blood supplies are at a critical shortage and just one lifesaving, selfless, donation can save as many as three people. Those partnering in this effort are encouraging all Maryland law enforcement, first responders and citizens to help us reach this goal.

“The commitment to public service and saving lives exhibited daily by the men and women of the Maryland State Police goes far beyond the enforcement of traffic and criminal laws,” Maryland State Police Superintendent, Colonel Woodrow Jones III, said. “Our employees are always on the alert for opportunities to serve and assist our citizens, especially during these challenging days. This blood drive is a great way for us to give back to our communities in a tangible way. All of our state law enforcement agencies are proud to join together in this lifesaving effort.”

To donate your lifesaving gift, click https://sleevesup.redcrossblood.org/campaign/marylands-state-law-enforcement-sleevesupmd-campaign/. Follow the instructions to make a reservation that is easy and convenient for you. A social distance-compliant reservation can be scheduled at any American Red Cross Maryland donation center.