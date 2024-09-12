UPDATE: Maryland State Police Locate Rumbly, Maryland Man Wanted in Connection With Assault in Somerset County

UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m., Maryland State Police inform the public that Parks has been located.

Previous Post:

Maryland State Police need your help in finding a man wanted in connection with a first-degree assault that occurred in Somerset County earlier this week. According to the information police have so far, the victim was assaulted and held at knifepoint at a home on Rehobeth Road. The victim was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment of injuries. Police are looking for 58-year-old Garland “Fast Eddie” Parks of Rumbly, Maryland. Parks is described as a white man, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. Parks is commonly known by the nickname “Fast Eddie.” Investigators urge anyone with information on Parks’ whereabouts to contact the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain anonymous. The investigation is active and ongoing.

