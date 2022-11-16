Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Kent County Homicide Case

Maryland State Police need your help in solving a murder case from 2021. Police say a 51-year old

man—Kimm Anthony Knott of Millington—Maryland died in a house fire that happened just before 1

a.m. on October 30th, 2021 in Kent County, Delaware. Investigators determined that someone

intentionally caused the blaze. The results of the autopsy showed his death was caused by multiple

gunshot wounds. Anyone who may have seen something on the day of the fire or has any information

about the case should call Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.