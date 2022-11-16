Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Kent County Homicide Case
November 16, 2022/
Maryland State Police need your help in solving a murder case from 2021. Police say a 51-year old
man—Kimm Anthony Knott of Millington—Maryland died in a house fire that happened just before 1
a.m. on October 30th, 2021 in Kent County, Delaware. Investigators determined that someone
intentionally caused the blaze. The results of the autopsy showed his death was caused by multiple
gunshot wounds. Anyone who may have seen something on the day of the fire or has any information
about the case should call Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.