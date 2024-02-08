Maryland State Police Seeking Public Assistance In Locating Missing Queen Anne’s County Woman

Maryland State Police are asking for your help with locating a missing woman in Queen Anne’s County. 54-year-old Laura Shallue of Stevensville, Maryland was reported missing on Feb. 6th and was last known to be driving across the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Monday, Feb. 5th around 8:30 p.m. She was driving a silver 2007 Nissan Altima, Maryland registration, 6CC1702. She is described as a Caucasian female with brown hair and eyes, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a coat, scarf, and small crossbody red or pink purse with a long strap. Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack at 410-758-1101. This case is active and ongoing.