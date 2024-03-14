Maryland State Police To Bolster Patrol Over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
March 14, 2024/
Beginning Friday, Maryland State Police will increase patrols and enforcement efforts on impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving through St. Patrick’s Day weekend. State troopers from all 23 barracks will conduct saturation patrols on roads with high DUI incidents from Friday through Sunday. In…
- Wicomico County: The Salisbury Barrack will concentrate efforts on routes 50 and 13.
- Worcester County: The Berlin Barrack will conduct DUI enforcement on routes 50 and 90 and West Ocean City.
- Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties: The Easton Barrack will enforce traffic violations on routes 50, 404, 331 and rural roads.