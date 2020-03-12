Maryland State Police to hold DUI checkpoint on St. Patrick’s Day in Worcester County

Maryland State Police in conjunction with allied law enforcement agencies will conduct a DUI sobriety checkpoint on St. Patrick’s Day in Worcester County.

The goal of the checkpoint is to locate impaired drivers and to promote public awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

Law enforcement officers in Worcester County encourage Marylanders and those traveling to Maryland to consider using a designated driver or public transportation if you plan on consuming alcohol.

Maryland State Police did not specify the exact location of the checkpoint.