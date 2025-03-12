Maryland State Police To Increase Patrols Over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Maryland State Police are urging motorists to avoid aggressive, distracted and impaired driving throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend. As a part of planned initiatives from Friday, March 14th through Monday, March 17th, Maryland State Troopers from all 23 barracks, including the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, will focus on aggressive, distracted and impaired driving while conducting increased saturation patrols along roadways where impaired driving related crashes often occur. In Eastern Maryland, troopers from the Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne and Salisbury barracks will focus enforcement efforts on major corridors including routes 301 and 50. The Berlin Barrack will deploy additional troopers for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ocean City. Enforcement efforts are bolstered by funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.