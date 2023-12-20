Maryland State Police to Increase Patrols This Holiday Weekend

Starting Friday, Maryland State Police will increasing patrols, which will continue through Christmas weekend as millions of Marylanders are expected to hit the highways. State troopers from all 23 barracks will focus on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving while conducting saturation patrols on roads with high DUI incidents. Enforcement is bolstered by funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

Additional Information from the Maryland State Police:

Wicomico County: Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack will focus on criminal and traffic enforcement on main arteries and hot spots where most crashes and DUI’s have occurred within Wicomico County.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, a specialized unit of trained troopers who are focused on identifying impaired drivers, will also work this weekend. SPIDRE is funded by a grant from MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office and aims to reduce alcohol-related injuries and fatalities in Maryland.

The initiative includes partnering with allied law enforcement and other state agencies to both enforce the law and offer outreach to the community through social media and electronic billboards.