Maryland State Police Uncover Suspected Cocaine, Heroin During Traffic Stop in Worcester County

Maryland State Police arrested a Greenwood, Delaware woman early this morning after uncovering suspected cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop in Worcester County. 39-year-old Maria Milagros Garcia is charged with six counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, concealment of a dangerous weapon, and other traffic-related offenses. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a trooper from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Kia passenger vehicle traveling south on U.S. Route 113 at Maryland Route 90 for speeding. While conducting the traffic stop, police learned Garcia had an outstanding warrant through Delaware. She was subsequently arrested. Troopers also located suspected cocaine and heroin as well as a taser. Following her arrest, Garcia was transported to the Berlin Barrack for processing and was later seen by a district court commissioner. The investigation remains active and ongoing.