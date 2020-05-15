“Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” Stage 1 Now in Effect

Stage One of the ‘Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery’ takes effect today at 5:00 pm, with the state moving from a Stay at Home order to a Safer at Home public health advisory, and gradual reopenings of retail, manufacturing, houses of worship, and some personal services.

As the governor announced on Wednesday, Stage One will be implemented with a flexible, community-based approach that empowers individual jurisdictions to make decisions regarding the timing of reopening. Through a new interactive map on governor.maryland.gov/recovery, Marylanders will be able to see which counties are implementing Stage One of the ‘Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery,’ which are partially implementing Stage One guidance, and which counties remain closed.

“As we begin to slowly and cautiously lift restrictions at the state level, we are encouraged that local leaders have embraced our flexible, community-based approach to gradual reopenings,” said Governor Hogan. “While lifting the statewide Stay at Home order and gradually moving into Stage One is a positive step forward, each and every one of us has an obligation to exercise responsibility for ourselves, for our families, our co-workers, and for fellow Marylanders so that as a community, together, we can begin to safely get back to work and get back to our daily lives.”

This interactive map will be available on the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery webpage at governor.maryland.gov/recovery. It will be updated regularly with the most recently available data.

For health resources, including case counts and clinician guidance, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.