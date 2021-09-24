Maryland Takes Steps To Get More Nurses On The Job

Maryland is hoping to get more nurses working to mitigate staffing shortages.

Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said Thursday that he has issued a notice that states that registered nurses or licensed practical nurses with an active license in another state or jurisdiction may provide nursing care in Maryland.

The leaders of nursing training and education programs have been requested to again allow the earliest graduation possible for qualified nursing students.

Also, hospitals are encouraged to recruit nurses from other states and to utilize certified nursing assistants and physician assistant students.

“This week, Maryland reported the nation’s lowest COVID-19 case rate, and we continue to withstand the Delta variant surge better than just about any other state,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said. “While our hospitalizations remain well below all of our pandemic surge capacity triggers, we are taking proactive steps to maximize the ability of our hospitals to increase their nursing workforce.”

