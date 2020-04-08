Maryland to receive over $15 million in federal funding for health centers amid coronavirus crisis

Over $15 million in federal funding will be designated to community health centers statewide in Maryland in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The full Maryland congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone, announced the funding on Wednesday.

$15,635,030 will be made available to support Maryland’s community health centers in responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“Community health centers have a critical role to play in Maryland’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Team Maryland is united in our effort to provide communities across our state with the essential resources they need right now,” the delegation said in a joint statement. “This federal funding will help local health providers adapt to unprecedented demands and challenges as they provide quality, affordable health care services for individuals and families from the most rural parts of our state to the most urban.”

These funding is a part of the CARES Act, which also provided $48 million to Maryland local governments as announced by the delegation last week.

On Monday, the delegation separately announced new federal funding for the Maryland health system through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the total through that source to $17.1 million.