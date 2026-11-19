The Maryland Transportation Authority has awarded a $38.6 million contract to Joseph B. Fay Company for demolition and marine work as part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild. The work, expected to begin later this fall, will include removing the remaining portions of the former bridge over the Patapsco River and other marine activities to support construction of the replacement bridge. The contract is one of four planned procurements for the project. The MDTA also launched an interactive online tool at KeyBridgeRebuild.com, allowing the public to explore the three sections of the replacement bridge and view project details and photos. MDTA officials say they continue to work toward its goal of opening the new Key Bridge to traffic by 2030. The construction schedule will be further refined as the remaining contracts are awarded and contractor schedules are established.

