Maryland Transportation Authority Warning About Smishing Scams

The Maryland Transportation Authority is warning you to be on the lookout for SMS phishing scams. These are text messages claiming you owe money for unpaid tolls – and are designed to trick you into paying a fake toll debt. Transportation officials say the most recent attacks replicate the look and logo of correspondence from DriveEZMD. They remind you not to share personal information or make payments using these messages – DriveEZMD will NEVER request payment by text message.

Additional information from MD Transportation Authority:

Remember- the only authorized methods to pay your Maryland tolls or perform account maintenance include:

Visiting the official website: https://www. driveezmd.com/.

Using the DriveEzMD App.

Visiting a DriveEzMD Customer Service Center.

Calling the DriveEzMD Call Center at 1-888-321-6824.

Following the instructions included upon receipt of mailed Citations or Notices of Tolls Due (NOTDs).

If you receive one of these texts, the following is suggested:

File a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), www.ic3.gov , be sure to include: The phone number from where the text originated.

The website listed within the text Check your account using the toll service’s legitimate website. Contact the toll service’s customer service phone number. Delete any smishing texts received. If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.

To learn more from the IC3 or to report receipt of a smishing text, visit the most recent smishing PSA.