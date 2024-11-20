Maryland Transportation Officials Urge Holiday Travelers to Use Caution Due to Seasonal Rise in Fatal Crashes

Marylanders are expected to take to the roads, rails, and skies in large numbers this Thanksgiving week and the Maryland Department of Transportation is urging everyone to practice safety as they kick off the busy holiday travel season. The Department encourages residents and visitors to be aware of increased traffic and plan accordingly to ensure everyone arrives safe at their destination. In Maryland, holiday travel combined with holiday drinking traditionally results in an increase in fatal crashes and injuries. So far this year, 505 people have died in Maryland roadway crashes – that’s 505 seats that will be empty at Thanksgiving tables across the state.





“As families and friends gather to celebrate the holidays and all of the seasonal festivities, I encourage everyone to keep the joyous spirit in their travels by being safe, paying attention, taking your time and being courteous to each other,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “You can help save lives by having a plan for a sober ride and ensuring everyone is buckled up. Whether you are traveling by car, plane or train, the Maryland Department of Transportation will help you get to your destination safely.”

Nationally, AAA is predicting nearly 80 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. That’s an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year and a new record across all modes of transportation. Most of the travelers, 71.74 million, are traveling by car, while 5.8 million plan to fly, AAA says. The rest will go by train, bus or boat, according to AAA’s annual holiday survey.

With millions of people hitting the road for the holiday, the Maryland Department of Transportation and state law enforcement are asking those behind the wheel to stay alert, plan their travel routes ahead and follow the rules of the road.

DRIVE SAFELY THROUGHOUT THE HOLIDAYS

The Department reminds everyone traveling this Thanksgiving week that the vast majority of crashes, fatalities and injuries are preventable. These rules of the road will save lives:

Drive Sober. Never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs. Make a plan for a sober ride home.

Buckle up. It’s the law. Make sure all passengers, including those in back seats, are using seat belts.

Slow down. Observe all posted speed limits.

Pay Attention. Put the phone down. Eliminate all distractions and focus on driving.

Be patient. Travel during off peak hours and allow extra time for unexpected delays.

Share the Road. Drivers must look twice for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists

Move Over. Slow down or move over for all stopped, standing or parked vehicles along the roadside.

Law enforcement will be on patrol to keep roads safe and prevent traffic-related deaths, including to stop suspected impaired drivers. In addition to risking injury or death for themselves and others, those driving under the influence risk arrest, jail time, legal costs and fines.

BWI THURGOOD MARSHALL AIRPORT PREPARED FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Following a record-setting summer, officials at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport expect to see strong passenger traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We know that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and we are working with our partners to provide passengers with a convenient, efficient travel experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Marshall Airport.

Airport passengers are reminded to give themselves plenty of time for parking, airline ticketing and the TSA security screening process. Holiday travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport two hours ahead of their scheduled departure. Local motorists should consider using the airport’s upper-level roadway, or departures level, to avoid possible traffic congestion when dropping off or picking up arriving passengers.

The airport’s website – BWIairport.com – provides real-time parking and security checkpoint information. Passengers are reminded to pack carefully and to check the TSA’s website – TSA.gov – for information about what items are allowed and not allowed through the security checkpoints.

PLAN AHEAD, TRAVEL OFF PEAK

Those traveling Maryland’s highways should expect peak congestion between November 26 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and December 1 before 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to travel off-peak if possible. The State Highway Administration will suspend lane closures for non-emergency roadwork from Wednesday, November 27, through 9 p.m., Monday, December 2. For live traffic cameras and real-time roadway conditions, go to chart.maryland.gov.

The State Highway Administration’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (CHART), as well as units from the Maryland Transportation Authority, will be on patrol to help motorists with breakdowns or incidents. If you must stop for a roadside emergency, remember to first assess the situation. If you are able to remain in your vehicle while help is on the way, stay buckled and face forward. If you must exit your vehicle, stand as far away from your vehicle and the roadway as possible.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is providing the following suggested travel times for the Bay Bridge and the I-95 corridor during the holiday period.

RECOMMENDED TIMES TO DRIVE

Bay Bridge traffic can put a damper on the holiday mood. Drivers are encouraged to avoid peak congestion by traveling during the following times:

Eastbound:

Tuesday, November 26 – before noon and after 8 p.m.;

Wednesday, November 27 – before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m.;

Thursday, November 28 – before 10 a.m. and after 3 p.m.;

Friday, November 29 – before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.;

Saturday, November 30 – before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.; and

Sunday, December 1 – before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Westbound:

Wednesday, November 27 – before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.;

Thursday, November 28 – before 11 a.m. and after 3 p.m.;

Saturday, November 30 – before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m.; and

Sunday, December 1 – before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Weather and traffic permitting, two-way operations will be implemented to help ease eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Two-way operations may be limited based on westbound traffic volumes, as bridge officials strive to mitigate delays on both sides of the bridge. Two-way operations are prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog/limited visibility or times of precipitation, and may be prohibited during incidents.

I-95 (JFK Memorial Highway and Fort McHenry Tunnel) best times to travel include:

Tuesday, November 26 – before noon and after 11 p.m.;

Wednesday, November 27 – before 7 a.m. and after 10 p.m.;

Thursday, November 28 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.;

Friday, November 29 – before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.;

Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.; and

Monday, December 2 – before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

The I-95 travel plazas – Chesapeake House in Cecil County at mile marker 97 and Maryland House in Harford County at mile marker 82 – are open 24/7 with food, indoor/outdoor seating, fuel and electric vehicle charging stations are available.

USE TRANSIT FOR LOCAL VISITS, HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Whether you’re going over the river or through the woods for Thanksgiving, remember the Maryland Transit Administration’s bus, light rail, metro subway and MARC services are convenient ways to travel during the holiday season to visit family and friends – and to support local businesses. With real-time technology and the Transit app it’s easy to know when the next bus or train will arrive. Learn more at www.mta.maryland.gov/transit.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, the Maryland Transit Administration will operate on a modified schedule. Local bus, light rail and metro subway will follow the Sunday/Holiday schedule, while Commuter Bus will not operate Thanksgiving Day or on Friday, November 29, except for the Bus Route 201, which will operate on the Weekend/Holiday schedule both days.

MARC Train will not operate Thanksgiving Day. On Friday, November 29, Penn Line service will operate on a Saturday schedule and there will be no service operated on the Camden and Brunswick lines.

Mobility will operate on a Holiday schedule, with all standing rides canceled. Customers are asked to call the Mobility Call Center at 410-764-8181 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to reschedule Thanksgiving Day rides. For the latest information on Maryland Transit Administration service, check the website at mta.maryland.gov.

MVA ONLINE SERVICES, SELF-SERVICE VEIP AND 24-HOUR KIOSKS ARE AVAILABLE

Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program (VEIP) stations will be closed Thursday, November 28. The MVA self-service VEIP kiosks, online services, and 24-hour kiosks will be available during the holiday. MVA branch offices and VEIP testing will reopen for normal operations on Friday, November 29. To schedule an appointment at an MVA branch, customers can visit the Appointment Scheduler here.

The Maryland Department of Transportation wishes all Marylanders and visitors a safe, happy and healthy Thanksgiving and holiday season. Stay in touch with the department on X @MarylandDOT and on Facebook at facebook.com/MarylandDOT.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL FORECAST GRAPHICS