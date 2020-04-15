Maryland U.S. Senator slams President Trump over WHO funding halt

Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senate Finance Committee, issued a scathing statement slamming the President after news broke that the U.S. would halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Deflecting blame is not the way to save lives and get our nation and the world through this global public health crisis. Yet again, President Trump chastises others for perceived mistakes while falsely claiming his response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States was perfect,” Sen. Cardin said. “President Trump and his administration have already made several missteps.”

Cutting off funding to the World Health Organization in the middle of a global pandemic is irresponsible, irrational and simply the wrong thing to do, according to Sen. Cardin, who said “Infectious disease outbreaks around the world threaten Americans here at home.”

“As thousands of Americans die because of COVID-19, the president must take some responsibility for his own actions and let the medical experts in the United States and around the globe do their job,” Sen. Cardin continued. “There is plenty of blame to go around, but let’s get through this crisis before attempting to choke the life out of the very entities established to navigate such international crises. The fight against coronavirus will not be won by just focusing on the U.S. but by ending this pandemic around the world. If we refuse to work with the WHO – the lead enforcer of the International Health Regulations – we will have limited mechanisms to help stop this pandemic once and for all.”

President Trump announced Tuesday that he was halting further funding to the WHO pending a review into the organization’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. allocates roughly $400 to $500 million annually to the WHO.