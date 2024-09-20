MARYLAND/VIRGINIA Beaches Medical Waste Update

Ocean City Emergency Services is reopening the ocean for swimming and surfing. Emergency Services Director, Joe Theobald reports that after multiple high tides and several days of beach sweeping, medical waste is no longer being seen washing ashore. The source of the medical waste remains unknown and the City will continue to work in coordination with agencies from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

Assateague Island National Seashore – The Maryland district lifeguarded beach has reopened – other Maryland Oceanside beaches remain closed.

Assateague State Park(MD) – swimming & ocean access remain restricted. Beach is open – must wear shoes.

Chincoteague, VA – A beach cleanup was held Thursday, but there is no updated information on medical waste