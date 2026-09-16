Maryland Welcomes New State Fire Marshal

A new Maryland State Fire Marshal has been named. Caroll H. Spriggs II, will serve in that role for a six-year term. Spriggs will lead the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an agency of the Maryland Department of State Police. Chief Spriggs will lead the nation’s oldest state fire marshal’s office, overseeing its mission of protecting lives and property through fire prevention, investigation, code enforcement, and public safety education. Spriggs, who previously served as a Deputy Fire Chief for the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department and Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Annapolis, is also the first African American to serve in this position in the Department’s 132-year history.