Maryland Woman Cited after Crash with Motorcycle near Milton Saturday Morning

A Georgetown man sustained serious injuries after a crash on Cave Neck Road near Milton just after midnight Saturday morning. The 26 year old Georgetown man was westbound on a motorcycle approaching Windstone Drive when a 29 year old Finksburg, MD woman driving eastbound in a Nissan attempted to turn left onto Windstone Drive in front of the motorcycle, which crashed into the Nissan. The Georgetown man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield the right of way.