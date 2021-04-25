Maryland Woman Struck & Killed on Rt 24 Sunday Morning

A Huntington, Maryland woman is dead after she was struck by a bus just before 1:30 Sunday morning near the intersection of Route 24 and Warrington Road in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say the 30 year old woman was walking across Route 24 and crossed directly in the path of the bus. The driver did not see the victim, who was wearing dark clothing and not carrying a light or wearing reflective material, and struck the victim. The victim was taken to Beebe Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The bus had one passenger on board – neither the passenger or driver were injured. The investigation is continuing.