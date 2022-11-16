Maryland’s Most Popular Deer Hunting Season Set to Begin
November 16, 2022/
Hunters will look forward to more weekend opportunities to hunt and contribute to managing
Maryland’s deer population. The two-week firearms hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer will
open Saturday, November 26th and continue through Saturday, December 10th. The two-week season
includes Sunday hunting in all but three Maryland counties. You can check the calendar with the
information at this link to confirm if your county is included:
Sunday Deer Hunting Calendar 2022-2023 (maryland.gov)