Masks No Longer Required on DART First State Buses

Effective immediately, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has lifted the requirement to wear masks while utilizing public transportation. The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) will no longer be requiring masks to be worn on DART First State buses. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

The safety and well-being of our bus operators and customers remains our top priority and we will continue to monitor this situation and rely on guidance from the CDC and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH). DTC will also continue with our enhanced cleaning protocols on all our buses.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit www.DartFirstState.comor call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).