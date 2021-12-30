Masks Will Be Required At Worcester Co. Government Public Meetings

Worcester County Commissioners will reimplement COVID-19 protocols for sessions in the meeting room and board room at the Government Center in Snow Hill.

People who attend meetings will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance. County officials said the actions are being taken to protect public health in response to the recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Maryland.

Wearing of face coverings in other portions of the Worcester County Government Center is recommended but not required, in accordance with CDC guidelines.