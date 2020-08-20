masksonmaryland Event Held In Worcester Co.

Worcester County, Atlantic General Hospital and the State of Maryland conduct more than 3,300 coronavirus tests at the West Ocean City Park and Ride and in Pocomoke City since the start of regular testing events.

That’s more than a quarter of all tests conducted to date in Worcester County. The state has also organized regular testing events at the Ocean City Convention Center.

More than 1,500 cases have involved isolation, quarantine and monitoring.

Contact tracing has also picked up.

Health and elected officials Wednesday also expressed appreciation to Worcester County residents who tested positive or had close contact with someone who tested positive and complied with isolation and quarantine guidelines.