Mass Vaccination Clinic To Set Up In Salisbury

Maryland plans to open a mass vaccination clinic at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury.

Governor Larry Hogan said more details will be announced about timing and registration.

State Senator Mary Beth Carozza said this will benefit thousands of people on the Eastern Shore who will decided to get the shot. Census data has shown that about 20-percent of residents in District 38 are over age 65, the population that’s currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

“I am continuing to push for increased vaccine availability for my constituents and will not rest until all my constituents who want a vaccine are able to receive one. I encourage my constituents to receive the vaccine when it becomes available as we work together for a full COVID-19 recovery,” Carozza said.

Hogan toured Easton Elementary School and visited a vaccination clinic in Cambridge Friday. He also visited Hoopers Island Oyster Company, an aquaculture and seafood distribution business that received grant money from the state to support its operations.

The Governor was accompanied in Talbot County by State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon.

“The State Superintendent and I have been strongly pushing school systems to get students safely back into the classroom by March, and we’re pleased that most systems will resume in-person instruction as of Monday,” Hogan said. “I’m looking forward to visiting more school systems across the state in the coming weeks to thank all the teachers, staff, and administrators who have been working so hard to get our kids back into the classrooms.”