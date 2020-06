Multiple police, fire, maritime, and EMS agencies are currently on scene of missing swimmers in South Bowers. The call came in just before 3pm on Tuesday. Officials learned that multiple individuals entered the Murderkill River in the area of the 4000 block of South Bowers Beach Rd. Emergency personnel from all three counties have been aiding in the search.

This is an active operation and the investigation is in the early stages. Further details will be released as they become available.