“Massive” Unemployment Insurance Fraud Uncovered In Md.

Massive and sophisticated fraud has been uncovered in Maryland.

Governor Larry Hogan announces that more than 47,500 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims have been uncovered, and that the criminal enterprise totaled more than $501,000,000.

Hogan says the Labor Department investigation also helped federal authorities uncover related illegal activity in other states. The investigation continues to identify perpetrators.

Hogan says the criminal activity looking to take advantage of the global pandemic to steal hundreds of millions or perhaps billions of dollars from taxpayers is “despicable.”

“My office and the entire law enforcement community are committed to bringing to justice fraudsters who are preying on citizens during this unprecedented public health crisis by using their stolen personal information to fraudulently attempt to obtain unemployment benefits,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said. “We are grateful for our partnership with the State of Maryland in stopping unemployment fraud and believe that this joint federal-state partnership will continue to bear fruit. We will continue to work together to prevent this abuse as well as continue our outreach efforts to make the public aware of COVID-19 scams and frauds. I urge citizens to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity or fraudulent use of their personal information.”