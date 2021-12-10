May Homicide In Frankford Remains Unsolved; Reward Offered

More than six months after a man was shot to death in Frankford, there has been no arrest.

Delaware State Police said Thursday that an investigation continues into the killing of 33-year-old Dioandre Gibbs of Lincoln. A reward of $6,000 is available in partnership with Delaware Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest.

An investigation determined that Gibbs was shot on Kauffman Lane in Frankford the afternoon of May 18th, and tried to drive away but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the front of a residence on Honolulu Road. Gibbs died later at a hospital.

State Police said the family of Dioandre Gibbs has been of great assistance during the investigation, which also involves Frankford Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-834-2620 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.