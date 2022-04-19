MAY IS MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH

National Military Appreciation Month in May is a month-long observance honoring the sacrifices of the United States Armed Forces. Today, the United States Armed Forces is comprised of six branches including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force. The U.S. military force is 2.2 million strong and includes National Guard and Reserve units.

There are more military-related observances during the month of May than any other month, so it is an appropriate time to celebrate the men and women in uniform. During May, we recognize:

Loyalty Day (May 1) – Loyalty Day is a special day for the reaffirmation of loyalty to the United States and for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom.

VE Day (May 8) – the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945

Armed Forces Day (3rd Saturday in May) – celebrated in American communities and on military bases throughout the world with parades, picnics, festivals and parties.

Military Spouses Appreciation Day (Friday before Mother's Day) – to acknowledge the significant contributions, support, and sacrifices of spouses of their Armed Forces.

Memorial Day (last Monday in May) – honors the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military.

The month honors active duty, guard and reserve members, and veteran service members. All month long, publicly honor the U.S. military and all they do to serve and protect their country.

Military Appreciation Month

Thank military personnel and veterans for their service.

Host a luncheon, picnic, or another event to recognize their service.

Share your experiences in the military.

Recognize family members of military personnel.

Support veteran causes such as Honor Flights and Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Visit Military.com to learn more.

NATIONAL MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH HISTORY

Congress declared National Military Appreciation Month in 1999 to honor the sacrifices of the United States Armed Forces.

