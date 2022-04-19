May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. With warmer weather, it’s time to remind everyone to be on the alert and to share the road with motorcyclists. Riders who have been cooped up all winter are excited to be out on the road again, but that shouldn’t stop them from using caution.

Both motorcyclists and motorists need to be aware of their surroundings. Checking blind spots, and mirrors and using turn signals are necessary when changing lanes and when passing.

Distracted driving has been on the rise, too. Distractions during driving could mean the difference between seeing a motorcyclist or not when preparing to change lanes. Don’t let one text change anyone’s life forever!

Riders need to take precautions as well. Take a defensive driving course, wear protective gear and keep your bike in its best working condition. Also, be aware of any road hazards and dangerous weather conditions.

Most of all, enjoy your ride and make it home again!

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Be alert to riders on the road. Take your time, signal, and check your mirrors.

Leave enough distance between your vehicle and the rider in front of you.

Riders, wear protective gear, obey traffic laws, and maintain your ride.

Enjoy the ride! For more information visit www.nhtsa.gov/safety/motorcycles.

Take a motorcycle safety course. The combination of classroom and road training will not only make you a better driver but will also help reduce the likelihood of a mishap.

Beginner OR Experienced Rider Programs in Delaware

New Castle County – 302-832-5163

Kent County – 302-744-2658

Sussex County – 302-853-1030

Maryland Motorcycle Training – https://mva.maryland.gov/safety/Pages/motorcycle/training.aspx

MOTORCYCLE SAFETY AWARENESS MONTH HISTORY

The National Safety Council declared Motorcycle Safety Month as a way to alert motorists to increased motorcycle traffic and reduce the number of motorcycle-related traffic fatalities.

Some information courtesy National Day Calendar